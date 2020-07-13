If you’re looking for ways to augment your income, whether we’re in a pandemic or not, here are a few things that you could consider doing on the side.

12 Side Hustles for Those Who Want to Add to Their Income

1. Take online paid surveys.

Your opinion matters. Especially to websites that pay for your valuable opinions. If you have nothing better to do with your spare time, go online and answer a few surveys. Granted you won’t get rich but the extra few hundred bucks you can earn will go a long way.

2. Get into social media.

Social media is a lucrative business to get into if you do it right. Whether you get into franchise social media marketing or get paid to tweet or monetize your YouTube channel, it has plenty to offer.

3. Invest for the long term.

Now if you’re looking at something more financially rewarding and you’re in no hurry to get your money, investing is a great way of earning passive income.

4. Become someone’s assistant.

One of the most in-demand online jobs now is being a virtual assistant where you remotely assist a businessman or any individual and help them manage their business and affairs. If online isn’t your thing, you can also apply to be a part-time assistant to someone locally.

5. Answer questions online.

Believe it or not, people are getting paid to answer questions online, especially if these questions have to do with certain fields and industries that require the knowledge of subject matter experts. If you’re knowledgeable in certain industries and topics, then perhaps you can make money off of what you know.

6. Become an influencer.

This is how big social media is, certain people are earning a decent amount of money monthly by becoming a social media influencer where they use their accounts to talk about and promote different fields of interests and related businesses.

7. Be a courier.

Since a lot of folks are doing most of their shopping and transactions online, you can offer your services to be a courier for some establishments to deliver their goods to customers.

8. Blog and monetize a website.

It might not be an overnight success but creating interesting and engaging content for a blog or website pays off in the long run if you’re consistent with it.

9. Run errands for strangers.

Task Rabbit is a unique service-based app that serves clients by hooking them up with people who are willing to run errands for them. If you have nothing better to do with your time, running a few errands a day could get you a few extra bucks.

10. List an unoccupied room in your house on Airbnb.

While this may not be advisable with the nature of the pandemic we have right now, on any other day listing a vacant room on Airbnb is a great way of adding to your income.

11. Dispose of your old textbooks.

Do you still have some old textbooks in your storage? Instead of turning them over to your university bookstore where you’re left with whatever they have to offer, try selling your books on BookScouter where they offer more favorable rates for your old books. BookScouter is to books what Expedia is to flights and hotels.

12. Get gigs on Fiverr.

If you’re looking for part-time gigs, check out Fiverr. There are plenty of tasks to go around such as ghostwriting, website and graphics design, accounting, and pretty much any service. So if you have any services you would like to offer, Fiverr is your best friend.

Bonus: Start a new savings account at a better bank.

On average, the interest rates for a savings account is at a measly 0.09%. Moving your savings to a bank that offers higher interest rates may not make a millionaire out of you but in the long run, the several hundred dollars you make per year can make a huge difference for you.

A little extra income is always welcome, especially since we’re faced with all the uncertainties brought by the pandemic. It’s best to be prepared for hard times.