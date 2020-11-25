When looking at places to live in, one normally looks for low crime rates, proximity to good schools, friendly neighbors, and perhaps a lot of trees and green spaces. But something else that you should look into is the neighborhood’s walkability. This refers to a city or neighborhood’s conduciveness to pedestrian activity. Walkable places prioritize people rather than automobiles when designing their surroundings. They also have efficient and affordable means of public transportation. There are clear street signages and separate lanes for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians. The environment is clean and well-maintained, encouraging people to walk or bike.

Why should you live in a walkable neighborhood or city? There are several benefits. Walking is a form of exercise, so it's good for both your mental and physical health. It lowers levels of stress and depression, as well as your risk of obesity. It boosts your overall mood and well-being. Walkable areas are safe for pedestrians. In walkable cities such as this, the places you go to for work, school, essential items, and leisurely activities are within walking distance from either your residence or a public transport station.

With you and the people around you opting to walk, bike, or take public transportation, the surrounding air is likely to be cleaner because of less CO2 emissions and the area will be quieter. Because foot travel and public transportation are cheaper transport alternatives, you’ll also save more money. Walkable communities are also more likely to have close community ties. Walking allows you to interact with people as you go, so you have more opportunities to interact with your neighbors. It’s important to have a good relationship with your neighbors because it increases your feeling of safety and security and benefits your mental health.

If all these reasons haven’t convinced you, perhaps this list of walkable and affordable cities in America will.

Detroit, MI

The Midwestern hub known as “Motor City” is surprisingly walkable, with a walk score of 53. Its most walkable neighborhoods include Midtown, Downton, and Royal Oak. The cultural scene is alive and well, and there are many different places to go for entertainment – museums, music halls, theaters, and opera houses. The city is loved by sports fans and has something to offer for fans of hockey, baseball, basketball, and football. Detroit’s living index cost is below the U.S. average of 100, with a score of 87.6, with the median home price at $53,700. It also has a bike score of 55 and a transit score of 39.

Richmond, VA

Also known as the River City, Richmond is home to many cultural experiences. Stroll through the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, which houses thousands of artworks. The city boasts a bustling music scene, with events for both mainstream and underground music enthusiasts. It has a walk score of 52 and a bike score of 52. The median home price is $214,400, and the cost of living index is 95.1.

Cincinnati, OH

The Queen City is home to beautiful waterfronts and lush green spaces that make for a beautiful backdrop while you’re accomplishing errands on foot. Try the famed Cincinnati chili. Visit the Cincinnati Zoo with your kids or drop by the Botanical Garden for fun times and picturesque walks. The city’s most walkable neighborhoods include Over-The-Rhine and the Central Business District, with walk scores of 94 and 93, respectively. The living index cost is at a modest 84.6, with the median home price at $144,300.

Cleveland, OH

This is the city for fans of music and sports. Cleveland has many museums, but its most famous one is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. At Canton, you can visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Cleveland has a walk score of 60, which qualifies it as only “somewhat walkable,” but Downtown Cleveland has a high walk score of 90. Go for a relaxing walk, a morning run, or a round of golf at Cleveland Metroparks, a breathtaking park system that spans a whopping 9,300 hectares.

Cleveland has a cost of living index of 72.6 and a median home price of $53,500.

Philadelphia, PA

Go for a stroll at the beautiful Fairmount Park, the perfect place for many outdoor activities such as cycling and horseback riding. Spend a day marveling at the history and culture of the Philadelphia Museum of Art or the Liberty Bell. After that, you can easily find a place to eat one of the city’s famed Philly Cheesesteaks. The cost of living index of Philadelphia is slightly above average at 101.2, with a median home price of $153,400. But it’s the fourth most walkable big city in the country, with its three most walkable neighborhoods – Center City West, Rittenhouse Square, and Avenue of the Arts South – all boasting astounding walkability scores of 99.

Living in a walkable area has benefits for both body and mind. And it doesn’t have to break the bank either. The next time you’re looking to move, consider one of the cities we’ve listed above.