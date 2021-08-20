Spread the love









It is true what they say that time flies so fast when you have a baby. One moment, you have this sweet little angel who cannot say a single word yet and is reliant on you in every single thing. Then, the next minute, you got walking and talking independent toddler.

Around 1 to 2 years of age, your child will be taking his or her first step. It is during these times that developmental milestones are achieved like playing, speaking, learning, behaving, and moving around. Children at this age are starting to assert their independence from their primary caregivers.

In essence, it is during this stage that your child develops his/her personality. However, it still is a struggle for toddlers to clearly communicate their needs and feelings. Thus, this presents whole new parental challenges you need to navigate.

That said, here are some ways to help you ensure a smooth transition as your baby becomes a toddler:

Morning Routine

It used to be so easy dressing up your little baby. However, once he/she becomes a toddler, it is pretty common that dressing up becomes a tough job. Do you wonder why toddlers are more difficult to dress? It is during this stage that they begin to assert their dominance. They have preferences when it comes to shirts, colors, or fabric.

While closets and dressers should still be off-limits to toddlers, parents should provide options for their little kids on how they want to dress up. As suggested by experts, you need to give your toddler the option and control.

Nonetheless, this control that you are giving needs to be controlled as well. Still, toddlers do not have enough faculty to be given complete independence when it comes to dressing up.

In order to make mornings less stressful, it is suggested to pick two outfits the night before. That way, when your toddler wakes up, he/she can choose what outfit he/she thinks is the nest.

Teach your toddler as well the value of putting their used clothes in the hamper by the end of the day.

Mealtime Routine

When it comes to feeding time, it used to be so easy. Your baby happily gobbles up whatever food you put on his/her plate. Avocado, cantaloupe, chickpeas, or kale — your tiny baby eats it up. You may think you got parenting figured out. But hold your horses, once your baby becomes a toddler, it is a whole new different story.

It is common for toddlers to suddenly start refusing to eat the foods they usually consume. Since parents become a bit scared that their child would go hungry, they begin offering easy options like chicken nuggets and mac-and-cheese.

However, this has been proven to be a dangerous path to tread. If you give in to your child’s whims, you are actually creating a picky eater.

Since kids would naturally pick the food that tastes yummy for them, it is suggested to give smaller portions of food one at a time. For instance, feed them veggies first before letting them have a hotdog. That way, you ensure they eat the right amount of nutritious food.

Bedtime Routine

It used to be so easy putting your baby to sleep. The typical routine of dinner, bath, then bedtime works for babies. But once your precious little angel realizes he can express how he dislikes his bedtime hours, chaos begins to ensue.

It is in this area that you need to be tight about routines. Set boundaries for your kids and consistently follow them. For example, when it is agreed that you will read three books, sing two songs, and give a good night kiss, stick to it even if your child protests. Kids are basically just testing you.

It might seem like a hard battle, but once the new sleep rule sinks in, it is all good.

Playdate Routine

Playdates used to be so easy and picturesque when your little one is still a baby. But, once your child learns to walk and talk, playing with friends might spell trouble. For instance, since toddlers cannot clearly vocalize their feelings, their way of saying ‘Hey, I wanna play with you’ is by pinching, hair pulling, and hitting.

Of course, these are inappropriate social behaviors.

To help curb these negative behaviors, coach your child by role-playing situations where he needs to socialize, like when you leave him/her in a day care center.

Little kids learn best through copying the actions of others around them. By showing appropriate behavior, they will surely use that skill they picked up. What other tips can you think of to ensure a smooth parenting transition of your baby to a toddler? Browse online to find more information.