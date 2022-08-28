Spread the love

Many different types of cancer can affect everybody. Some of the most common forms of cancer are skin cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and colorectal cancer. However, skin cancer is one more common kind of cancer that people tend to overlook.

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is the most common type, accounting for more than half of all cancers diagnosed. However, it is also one of the most preventable types of cancer. The best way to prevent skin cancer is to avoid ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and other sources, such as tanning beds.

There are three main types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Basal and squamous cell carcinoma are the most common types of skin cancer and are usually curable. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, but it can be cured if it is caught early.

Symptoms of Skin Cancer

The first step in preventing skin cancer is to be aware of the signs and symptoms. The most common symptom of skin cancer is a change in the appearance of the skin, such as a new mole or a change in an existing mole. Other symptoms can include a change in the skin’s texture, itching, bleeding, or crusted-over patches.

The best way to find skin cancer early is to prevent it from happening in the first place. Here’s how you can protect your family and decrease their chance of skin cancer.

Wear Sunscreen

The best way to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays is to wear sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher. Be sure to apply sunscreen liberally and evenly to all exposed skin, including the face, neck, ears, and hands. Reapply sunscreen every two hours or more if you are swimming or sweating.

Sunscreen protects the skin by absorbing or reflecting the sun’s UV rays. Choosing a water-resistant sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays is essential. UVA rays are the leading cause of premature aging, while UVB rays are the leading cause of sunburn. Both can cause skin cancer if your skin is exposed enough in the long run.

Wear Protective Clothing

In addition to sunscreen, wearing protective clothing is another great way to prevent skin cancer. Long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and hats can help protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Wearing clothing that covers your skin completely is the best way to prevent sun damage.

If you cannot avoid being in the sun, wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing that covers as much of your skin as possible. This will help reflect the sun’s rays and keep your skin cooler.

However, it’s also important to remember that some fabrics don’t protect you from the sun. For example, wet clothing provides little protection, as do sheer fabrics like linen and cotton. So if you’re going to be in the sun for an extended period, it’s best to wear dark-colored, tightly woven fabrics like wool or denim.

Stay in the Shade

Whenever possible, stay in the shade, especially during peak sun hours (10 am to 4 pm). This will help protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

If you must be in the sun, seek out shady areas like trees or umbrellas. You can also wear clothing that covers your skin completely, such as a long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Don’t Use Tanning Beds

Tanning beds emit harmful UV rays that can cause skin cancer. They are especially dangerous for people who are fair-skinned or have a history of skin cancer in their family.

If you want to tan, use a self-tanning product instead of a tanning bed. These products give you a safe, even tan without exposure to UV rays.

Tint Your Vehicle

Americans spend a lot of time on the road. It’s estimated that they spend almost an hour on the road every day. Most of the time, Americans drive in the morning when the sun’s heat and UV rays are the strongest.

Sadly most American vehicles aren’t tinted the moment you buy them. Only about 10% of all cars have window tinting. This leaves Americans extremely vulnerable to the sun’s harmful rays while driving. You need to tint your windows to protect your family from the harsh sun rays while you’re on the road. Affordable window tinting services can help protect you and your family from the sun’s harmful rays. Tinted windows block up to 99% of UV rays, making it one of the best ways to prevent skin cancer.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to protect your family from skin cancer, consider tinting your vehicle’s windows. It’s a small investment that could save your life.

These are just a few ways to decrease your family’s chance of skin cancer. These simple tips can help keep your family safe, healthy, and resistant to skin cancer.