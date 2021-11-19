Child Neglect: Everything You Need to Know

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines child maltreatment as negligent or abusive acts that put a minor in grave danger. It can include all kinds of exploitation, negligence, sexual abuse, emotional and mental maltreatment, and physical abuse, resulting in potential harm to a child’s dignity, development, well-being, and health. Most abusers are the child’s guardian, parent, or family member often tasked to care for their lives.

It can also be a caregiver or an individual with authority in the child’s life, including their instructors, religious leaders, or teachers. In this article, you’ll get a clearer overview of the different kinds of abuse and the signs you might have to look out for.

Physical Abuse

Each state has its legal definition for physical abuse: however, its broad definition refers to non-accidental physical actions done to a child by a guardian, parent, family member, or another individual who has authority in their life. Examples of physical abuse are:

Withholding medication, food, or sleep

Tying them down

Poisoning

Depriving them of air

Burning or scalding their skin

Excessive tripping, slapping, or pinching

Hitting, throwing, or shaking them

Other countries and states consider corporal punishment as another kind of physical child abuse. Most people define corporal punishment as the act of inflicting pain on a child’s body as punishment for an infraction or a crime.

It can include mutilation, branding, beating, or flogging. But in this situation, it refers to the physical disciplining of children at home or in educational institutions.

Signs of Physical Abuse

Most physically abused children will exhibit the following signs:

Talking about being injured

Giving excuses for their injuries

Flinching when touched

Not wanting to visit a specific place

Fearing a particular individual

Wearing clothes to hide bruises or marks

Broken bones

Burns, welts, or bruises

Sexual Abuse

Sexual refers to the act that coerces or forces a child into engaging in sexual activities, and it can occur even if an adult didn’t make direct contact. In addition, actions that can cause sexual arousal in another individual resulting from the child’s actions or behaviors are sexual abuse. Examples of sexual abuse can include, but aren’t limited to:

Grooming a child for future sexual interaction

Encouraging sexually inappropriate behavior

Exposing or flashing yourself in front of a child

Watching others have sex with a child

Asking them to watch other people have sex

Inviting or coercing them to take their clothes off

Telling inappropriate stories or dirty jokes

Non-penetrative sex, including masturbating, rubbing, kissing, or touching

Penetration, including oral sex

Rape

Most sexual abusers can be a child’s guardian, parent, or family member. Lastly, sexual abuse can also include showing them pornography online and through movies, magazines, or pictures and taking their photos for exploitation.

Signs of Sexual Abuse

Most sexually abused children will personify the following signs:

Having a sexually transmitted disease

Experiencing nightmares

Not meeting a specific person

Fearing a particular place

Not interacting with a certain individual

Doesn’t watch to be touched a specific person

Displaying age-inappropriate sexual behaviors

Emotional Abuse

Forcing a child to use drugs or alcohol, not providing psychological care, and not being attentive to their emotional needs are a few common examples of emotionally abusing children. Moreover, leaving children in the care of an offender or allowing them to watch domestic violence falls under emotional abuse. It might be invisible, but it’s still traumatizing.

Emotional abuse can also occur when an adult intentionally harms the child’s well-being and self-confidence by repeatedly making them feel unloved, worthless, or helpless. In other cases, it can result from physical actions or verbal abuse. Examples include:

Ignoring a child’s basic needs

Limiting physical interaction

Using emotional blackmail

Bullying, mocking, or threatening them

Restricting them to be themselves

Yelling or shouting to silence them

Giving them the “silent treatment”

Upset individuals might exhibit some of these signs, but that doesn’t necessarily fall under emotional abuse. It falls under emotional abuse if it’s persistent and repetitive.

Signs of Emotional Abuse

Emotionally abused kids might show the following signs:

Not being able to interact with a specific adult

Age-inappropriate behavior, including sucking their thumb in middle school

Looking emotionally distant or withdrawn

Being afraid or anxious

Negligence

Negligence happens when a guardian, parent, or family member doesn’t pay attention to a child’s emotional and physical needs, including:

Guidance

Medical care

Education

Clothing

Food

Housing

It can be challenging to determine the signs of negligent actions. Other families might not have the resources to provide for their kids, but that doesn’t mean their children aren’t being cared for. Examples of negligent acts can include:

Ignoring a child’s basic needs

Not washing their clothes, hair, or body

Letting them be unsuitably dressed

Leaving them unattended at home for hours

Not bringing them to a doctor when needed

Neglected children are more susceptible to other kinds of harm and abuse. If you still can’t determine the signs of negligence, consult one of the local family law lawyers. Talking to a lawyer will give abused children the protection they need. It’ll also help guardians or parents get the assistance they need.

Final Thoughts

Neglect and abuse will scar a child for years. Neglected or abused children might suffer from decreased brain development, conduct disorders, or emotional health problems, making ongoing and immediate treatment necessary. Undergoing treatment can help them recover and cope with life-altering effects.