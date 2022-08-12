Spread the love

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. These businesses are involved in about half of all jobs in the United States. And while big businesses most of the attention, small businesses are the real engine of growth and innovation.

But starting and running a small business is not easy. It takes hard work, dedication, and perseverance. And one of the most important things a small business can have is support from its community. Here are five ways your community can support your business.

Go Online

The first way your community can support your business is by following your page on social media platforms. This way, they can see your updates, promos, and events. Also, liking and sharing your posts help spread the word about your business.

Another way to support your business online is by writing reviews. Customers who had a positive experience with your business can leave a review on your Google Business page, Yelp, or other platforms. These reviews help attract new customers and build trust. Remember that 84% of consumers trust online reviews, so it’s in your best interest to ask your community to review your business whenever possible.

If you want to step it up, consider building a platform for your community. An engaging online community platform can help build customer loyalty and create a community of brand ambassadors. It’s essential if you want to grow your company to new heights.

Recommendations

One of the best ways to get new customers is through word-of-mouth recommendations. When someone in your community recommends your business to their friends or family, it carries a lot of weight. People are more likely to try a company that comes recommended than one they’ve never heard of before.

So if you want your community to recommend your business, you have to give them a reason to do so. Offer great products or services at a fair price, and treat your customers well. You can also offer loyalty or referral programs to incentivize your customers to recommend your business. These recommendations can help you expand your business to other communities in no time.

Events and Promotions

Another way your community can support your business is by attending events and promotions. This shows their support for your business and helps spread the word about what you’re doing. It also helps generate revenue, which is essential for any business.

So if you’re planning an event or promotion, let your community know. Send out emails, post on social media, and put up flyers around town. The more people who know about it, the more likely it is to be a success.

And don’t forget to thank your community for their support. This helps build goodwill and makes them more likely to support you in the future.

Volunteer Opportunities

One way to give back to your community and support your business simultaneously is by offering volunteer opportunities. This allows people in your community to get involved with your company and feel good about supporting it. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Some great volunteer opportunities include helping with community cleanup, working at a food bank, or teaching financial literacy classes. There are endless possibilities, so get creative. And be sure to promote your volunteer opportunities online and in your store. This way, people in your community will know how they can help.

So if you have an upcoming event or project that could use extra help, reach out to your community and see if anyone is interested in volunteering. You’ll be surprised at how many people are willing to help out.

Hiring From The Community

Half of the small businesses in the country struggle with hiring new employees. So if you’re having trouble finding qualified candidates, consider looking within your community. There are probably plenty of talented people who would love to work for a business like yours.

And hiring from the community has other benefits as well. It helps build goodwill and makes your business more rooted in the community. This can lead to more support from your community down the line.

There are various ways you can start hiring from the community. First, you can start by asking for recommendations from people you trust. Second, you can post job openings on community bulletin boards or online. Finally, you can contact local schools and universities to inquire about internships or entry-level positions.

Once you do these things, you can start interviewing candidates and making decisions. Just remember to take your time and find the best fit for your business.

These are just a few ways your community can support your business. So if you want your business to succeed, ensure you’re doing everything possible to engage with and support your community. They’ll return the favor.