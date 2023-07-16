Spread the love

Running a successful restaurant requires more than offering good food and excellent customer service. A commercial kitchen is an indispensable part of a restaurant; its setup can make or break your business.

Having the right equipment and tools is essential for creating delicious dishes that customers will love. Commercial kitchens must also comply with safety standards to ensure they are as hygienic as possible. Investing in quality cooking aids for your commercial kitchen can go a long way in helping you succeed.

When building a commercial kitchen, cooking aids are the first pieces of equipment you need. Those that aid chefs in cooking will speed up the process and make it easier to create delicious dishes. Here are some of the cooking aids you should get for your commercial kitchen:

Standard Cooking Equipment

Cooking equipment is essential for any commercial kitchen. Not only does it help chefs produce delicious dishes quickly and efficiently, but it also ensures that the kitchen complies with safety standards. With the right cooking equipment, restaurants can create memorable dining experiences that customers will enjoy!

Here are some of the essential pieces of cooking equipment to consider for a commercial kitchen:

Stovetops

Stovetops are a must-have for any commercial kitchen. Electric and gas stovetops allow chefs to heat ingredients quickly and efficiently, making them ideal for preparing all sorts of dishes. Having multiple burners available gives chefs more control over how long they need to cook something; this can help prevent overcooking or burning delicate ingredients such as vegetables.

Ovens

Ovens provide even more options when it comes to cooking and baking. They come in various sizes, allowing chefs to make large batches of food quickly or small batches with precision. Ovens are also great for roasting meats or vegetables, baking bread or pastry items, and using special techniques such as braising and sous vide cooking.

Griddles

Griddles are perfect for making breakfast items like pancakes or omelets but can also be used for lunch and dinner items like grilled sandwiches or burgers. Because griddles have a large flat surface, they provide an even heat distribution, so you get consistent results every time! A quality griddle is an invaluable tool that will save you time in the kitchen by allowing you to cook multiple items simultaneously.

Fryers

Fryers can flavor dishes, making them popular menu items everywhere, from sit-down restaurants to fast-food joints. Fryers come in electric and gas models; electric fryers tend to be easier to maintain, while gas fryers offer quicker heat-up times and higher temperatures, so food cooks faster. Investing in quality fryers is essential for serving up crispy fries or fried chicken that customers will love!

Steamers

Another cooking equipment essential for commercial kitchens is a steamer. High-quality commercial kitchen steamers cook food quickly and evenly, preserving its flavor and nutrients; they also help keep dishes tender and juicy. Having a steamer in your kitchen makes it easier to make healthy meals with minimal effort; it can even be used for desserts like custards or cheesecakes!

Baking Equipment

Baking equipment is an essential part of any commercial kitchen. It allows chefs to create delectable baked goods like cakes, breads, and pastries for customers to enjoy. Bakers have various tools and machines, from mixers to ovens to rolling pins, allowing them to craft delicious treats easily.

Mixers are essential in commercial baking; they help incorporate ingredients quickly and efficiently into dough or batter. Stand mixers come in different sizes and speeds to accommodate any recipe; they can also be used for making sauces and frostings. Additionally, commercial baking requires high-powered ovens that can always reach high temperatures for perfectly baked treats. Ovens with multiple racks are beneficial; they can help bakers make larger batches of bread or cookies in one go.

Accurate measuring tools are also essential for getting the correct measurements of ingredients and achieving consistent results every time. Digital weighing scales, cups, spoons, thermometers, and timers all help ensure that recipes turn out perfectly each time they’re made. Rolling pins and other tools like cutters are also needed when crafting more intricate creations like pies or tarts.

Beverage Mixers and Dispensers

Beverage mixers and dispensers are invaluable for any commercial kitchen. They make it easy to serve various drinks such as smoothies, milkshakes, juices, and cocktails quickly and efficiently. Blenders allow chefs to mix ingredients for delicious concoctions easily; they also offer multiple speeds that can be used for various recipes. Beverage dispensers provide an even flow of liquid from one source, perfect when serving larger groups or customers who want their drinks to go.

Final Thoughts

Having the right cooking aids for your commercial kitchen can make a huge difference in how successful you are. Investing in quality equipment and tools is essential; they will help keep your kitchen up to safety standards and speed up preparing food. With the right cooking aids, chefs can create delicious dishes that customers love, ensuring that their experience with your restaurant is one they won’t forget!