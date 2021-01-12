Whether you are getting your home ready for a sale or your family needs a holiday project to do while cooped up at home, making the exterior of your home as lovely as the interior is a labor of love. Your home has given you many happy memories, and it relies on you to help it look the best it can.

It can feel like a huge undertaking, but if you go section by section, then you can upgrade the exterior of your home and not have to spend a great deal of money. Care and maintenance of the lawn play a huge role in the look of the house as well. Hire a good lawn service that can provide full service, from cutting grass in summer to snow removal in winter. A well-manicured lawn can greatly improve the curb appeal of your home.

Have a clear goal in mind for the improvements you want, making it easier to plan. Incongruous changes will detract from its beauty, so a plan is the best way to ensure that all the changes are cohesive and match your house’s look.

Get a New Door

A new door in an attractive design is an easy way to give personality to your home. You can take the measurements yourself and purchase a ready-made door. If you have power tools, then you can even mount it yourself. The most amount of time you will spend on this is picking out the design.

If this is a cost you would rather not make, consider painting the door a bright and happy color. This is considerably cheaper and can still have the effect of making it look like a brand-new door.

Add Outdoor Lighting

Outdoor lighting on your porch or at the edges of the walkway leading to the front door is a simple way to make your home look more upscale. Use muted colors on a porch in a way that helps highlight the cornices or outdoor decor.

Use brighter lights on the walkway to show off the paving stones and make it easier for people to use at night. This is a simple way to make your home look more interesting, and it can also deter burglaries due to your home being so well-lit.

Get Some Plants

Plant bushes to create a border around your home, or get some hardy flowering plants in pots and place them around the porch. Plants give character to a home and make it seem more inviting and friendly.

Use plants native to your region to ensure they thrive without too much care and look good no matter the season. It is also good to choose potted plants like lavender or citronella, which have a pleasant aroma while also being a natural insect repellent.

Paint Your Trim

Painting the trim of your house and windows can be a little time-consuming. But it gives such an upscale look to your home and can make it stand out. Painted trim is usually seen in show houses and large manor homes, so adding this detail to your house is an easy way to distinguish it from the neighborhood’s other houses.

Home remodeling can be a fun side project to keep yourself busy over the holidays, and it has the added benefit of making your home an even nicer place to live. If you’re preparing it for a sale, then every bit of work you put in will increase the selling price you can quote.

One way or another, working on making your house look its best self is a fulfilling project that you will be glad you undertook.