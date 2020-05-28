Communication is a word that is thrown around often. Too much, in fact, that its importance is no longer highly regarded. But communication is more than just blurting out words and gaining a response. It’s about sharing messages and portraying them in a way that is understandable and correctly interpretable.

Effective communication is a vital part of every relationship—whether it be personal or professional. That’s why you see businesses adapting communication procedures, law firms making use of reliable video court reporters, and individuals taking advantage of instant messaging apps. Communication brings the world together. Here’s why it’s important.

Creates better relationships

Imagine living in a world where people cannot communicate. You won’t be able to express your emotions, get to know strangers, and build relationships. Excellent coordination and teamwork always begin with effective communication. Whether it be through giving instructions or listening to feedback, a sense of trust between the two parties is built. Hence, fostering stronger and lasting relationships.

Resolves conflict

Our actions are prone to misinterpretation. Think about that time you accidentally bumped into a person in the street. The mere act of saying “sorry” or “excuse me” resolved the misunderstanding. The person you bumped into understood it was an accident instead of taking it personally. The ability to share your point of view and explain yourself can do wonders in resolving conflict in both your personal and professional lives.

Provides clarity

Without effectively communicating instructions or directives to another person or a team, things will run riot. Because it’s easy to be misunderstood, the failure to convey a message properly will reap undesired results. Bosses and higher-ups must learn to get their messages and directives across clearly and concisely.

Promotes engagement

For employees, it’s much easier to engage and actively participate if effective communication is present. Studies show that only 15% of employees are engaged with their employers. Ineffective communication is to blame. When employees fully understand their purpose and contribution to a corporation, they become more motivated and encouraged to work towards the common goal.

Achieves goals

Every plan or project always starts with communication. If you want to meet up with friends, you first have to communicate details such as the time and place to them. If a company wants to work towards improving their bottom line, they have to formulate strategies and deliver instructions to the team members. Everything begins with sharing a message. Hence, the importance of effectively portraying the goals and what to do to achieve them.

Fosters negotiation

They say that life isn’t fair. Sure, some things may be more favorable to others. But that’s exactly why there’s such a thing as negotiation. Communicating your needs and preferences to others will help them understand where you’re coming from. In turn, both parties can come to a compromise or a win-win situation. This proves beneficial not only in our personal lives but even in professional settings.

The ability to communicate effectively is detrimental in our daily lives. We can’t form friendships or achieve our goals without it. Data shows that good communication skills are one of the most in-demand soft skills that employers look for in a person. Hence, the need for us to continue improving how we communicate messages with others.