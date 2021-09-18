Spread the love









Here are some interesting and devastating COVID-19 trends where violent crime in the United States is concerned:

Cities are seeing a spike in murders, with a big increase last year and a continuing rise so far in 2021.

Ever since the start of the pandemic and due to so many countries imposing lockdowns, the number of domestic violence cases rose in seven countries, not just in the U.S.

The pandemic also increased the number of people at risk of human trafficking.

These are alarming trends and ones that were triggered by the global health crisis. The numbers were already discouraging before the pandemic. But they continued to worsen as more people lost jobs and income, and they were forced to stay home as much as they could.

If you have a heart for helping victims of domestic violence, trafficking, and other types of crimes, here are some charities and non-profits you can volunteer for or partner with to help do your part in helping victims, no matter how small your contribution may be.

Legal service charities

There are plenty of charities and non-profits dedicated to helping low-income individuals face civil and criminal legal problems. Here are some examples of how legal service charities help these individuals:

Some non-profits, like Step Up to Justice, work hard to ensure that low-income individuals have access to justice, especially those facing issues of housing, family law, employment, minor guardianship, domestic protections, end of life planning, and many others.

Some non-profits help victims of crime gain access to legal assistance. One example is helping a victim of domestic violence get connected with a traumatic brain injury attorney who has the skills and resources needed to hold the perpetrator accountable and liable and help victims gain the compensation they deserve.

Another kind of legal service charity that volunteers should know is those that help reverse wrongful convictions. Non-profits like The Innocence Project help advocate for the innocent through lobbying for reforms. These can help address and prevent wrongful convictions and extend immediate help to those behind bars who deserve to be free from incarceration.

Fight against slavery and trafficking

Organizations like Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking (CAST) work hard through grassroots efforts is an alliance of various non-profit service providers, activists, and other advocacy groups committed to extending human services and human rights advocacy to survivors and victims of trafficking and modern-day slavery. Their efforts are always two-fold. The first is to help victims and provide practical help now. The second is to lobby for more laws and reforms that can help completely abolish slavery in the 21st century.

Another non-profit that aims to abolish this injustice is A21, which operates out of fourteen nations across the world. The organization works to educate people from all walks of life and different countries. They work with law enforcement to rescue those still in chains and provide help to those who need treatment, healing, and recovery from being trafficked.

Help for victims of domestic violence

Ever since the pandemic started, more studies and papers reported seeing an increase in violence against women and children. And since the majority of the world imposed lockdowns of different forms, many of these victims felt like they couldn’t escape the clutches of their abuser.

Now more than ever, there is a need for non-profit organizations and advocacy groups to help the plight of these survivors—to rescue those who are still being victimized and to lobby for changes that can help deter people from attempting to abuse their family members. Here are some non-profits and charities fighting against this pandemic within a pandemic:

Futures Without Violence is a non-profit organization providing groundbreaking policies, programs, and campaigns. They empower organizations and individuals who are also fighting to end violence against children and women across the globe. They do this by training professionals like doctors, judges, nurses, and even athletic coaches to improve institutional and personal responses to abuse and violence.

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) is the biggest anti-sexual violence organization in the U.S. They carry out various programs to help survivors, prevent sexual violence, and ensure that those at fault are brought to justice.

Volunteer or give

We can’t do it all, but we can do at least one. Choose one advocacy that is near and dear to your heart and consider volunteering your time or extending financial support, no matter how small it may be. No help or effort is too small, and you will be doing your part to assist those who need it the most.