Spread the love

Parcel deliveries, driven by e-commerce, have hidden costs that can significantly impact retail store profitability.

Major costs include delivery charges, customer returns, storage costs, employee time, and packaging materials.

Implementing auditing software can effectively track and manage delivery costs, leading to potential savings.

Reducing costs involves streamlining return processes, negotiating better rates with delivery carriers, and optimizing storage space.

Understanding and managing these costs can enhance profitability and ensure the success of a retail store offering online shopping services.

In the age of e-commerce, parcel deliveries have become an essential component of the retail industry. Online shopping has allowed consumers to shop from anywhere, anytime, with just a few clicks. As a retail store owner, offering online shopping and parcel delivery services is a must, but have you ever considered the hidden costs of parcel deliveries? Sure, offering parcel deliveries may bring in additional revenue, but it can also negatively impact your retail store’s profitability. Here’s what you need to know about parcel deliveries, how they can cost your retail store, and how to deal with them.

Parcel Deliveries Annually

It’s estimated that about 21 billion parcels will be delivered in 2021. These numbers have been increasing over the years with the rise of e-commerce. The convenience of online shopping has made it a preferred option for many consumers, and retailers are reaping the benefits. However, with the increase in parcel deliveries comes hidden costs that can affect your retail store’s bottom line. Here are some of the ways it’s costing you:

1. Delivery Charges

Delivery charges can be significant for your retail store, especially if you’re offering free deliveries. Customers have grown accustomed to free deliveries, and offering them as a service can impact your profitability. Even if you’re charging for deliveries, the cost of shipping can quickly add up, especially if you’re delivering to remote locations. You can consider offering free deliveries above a certain minimum purchase value to offset the cost, but make sure it’s not affecting your profits.

2. Returns

It’s estimated that returns cost 66% of the item’s overall value. Returns are an inevitable part of online shopping, and they can be costly for your retail store, especially if you’re offering free returns. You’ll not only have to bear the cost of shipping the product back to your store but also the cost of processing the return. You’ll have to check the product, restock it, and update your inventory, which can be time-consuming and add to your overhead costs.

3. Storage Costs

When you offer parcel deliveries, you’ll need additional storage space to store the products waiting to be shipped. The storage cost can vary depending on your location and the space you require. You’ll have to bear the cost of the storage space’s rent, utilities, and maintenance, which can be a significant cost for your retail store.

4. Staff Time

Parcel deliveries require additional staff time to process, pack, and ship the products. The more orders you receive, the more staff time you’ll require, which can be costly for your retail store. You’ll have to hire additional staff or have your existing staff work overtime to keep up with the demand.

5. Packaging Material

Packaging materials such as boxes, labels, and packing peanuts can be an additional cost for your retail store. You’ll have to bear the cost of purchasing and using the material to pack the products.

Ways to Reduce Costs

There are ways you can reduce these overall costs for your store. Here are four ways:

Auditing Software

It’s essential to have software that can audit parcel deliveries. A parcel auditing software can help identify discrepancies in delivery charges, saving you money. It can also provide valuable insights into your shipping data, allowing you to make informed decisions about your parcel deliveries.

Streamline Your Returns Process

To reduce the cost of returns, streamline your returns process as much as possible. Make sure it’s easy for customers to initiate returns and have all the necessary information and materials. Consider charging a restocking fee for returns to offset some of the costs.

Negotiate With Carriers

Negotiating with carriers can help reduce your delivery charges. If you have a significant volume of parcel deliveries, you may be able to negotiate better rates with shipping companies. You can also consider using multiple carriers to find the best rates for different locations.

Optimize Your Storage Space

Make sure you’re optimizing your storage space to reduce costs. Use shelving and effective organization to maximize the use of your storage area. You can also consider outsourcing your storage needs to a third-party logistics company specializing in e-commerce inventory.

Parcel deliveries are essential for any retail store offering online shopping services, but they can also have hidden costs that can impact your profitability. It’s crucial to understand and manage these costs effectively to ensure the success of your retail store. By auditing deliveries, streamlining returns, negotiating with carriers, and optimizing storage space, you can reduce your store’s overall cost of parcel deliveries. So, next time you offer parcel delivery services, ensure you know the hidden costs and take steps to mitigate them. Your retail store’s profitability will thank you for it. So keep these tips in mind and continue to grow your business through successful parcel deliveries!