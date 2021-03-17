Internships work both ways. The company builds these internship programs to try out possible recruits. On the other hand, it is also a way for students to gain experience and learn about their field in the real world. It is a test for individuals on how they will react to real-world situations. And alas, these are also golden opportunities for employment. Interns who do well in these programs can get offered a full-time job after they graduate. Imagine how comforting it must be for you to know that you have a job waiting after graduation.

But how can interns get the recognition that they deserve? How can they be a standout? How can they get employers to notice them? Turning an internship into a full-time job offer is easier said than done. These are the things that you must do first:

Find the Right Fit

If the internship is not right for you, you’ll never stand out, no matter how you try to do good in it. You do not want any position in the company. You want the position that you studied for. This is your aim when in an internship program. Being in the wrong program may set you off the wrong path. A few years down the road, you might find yourself in the wrong position and the wrong organization.

Make a Good Impression

On-the-job training is a perfect opportunity to showcase your skills. Make a good impression on your possible employers. Remember that it’s not just about a first impression. You have to be consistently good and dependable every day. If you want to get a job offer after your training is done, you need to set yourself apart from all the other interns. The only way to do that is by following the company rules and guidelines and being as productive as possible.

Build a Relationship with Your Supervisor

Instead of spending time hanging out with the other interns, make it a point to build a relationship with your supervisor. Ask if they can stand as your mentor. Keep them abreast of your accomplishments so that they are aware of how committed you are as an intern. Meet their expectations. Find out from them what they expect from you so that you can build on this momentum.

After the program, don’t hesitate to reach out to your supervisors and colleagues. Doing so will keep you in their minds. When there’s an opportunity that is right for you, they will want to offer it to you.

Be a Good Follower and a Good Leader

Show that you can be a good leader and a good follower, too. When you have tasks, do them convincingly. When you need to lead your team, do so with dedication and commitment. If you want to be offered a full-time job, you have to show that you can wear many hats. You can be a dedicated member of the team, but you can also lead it when you need to.

Develop Rapport with Your Coworkers

Employers are going to look at how you deal with your colleagues. They want individuals who can work well with a team. They want a team player. You need to show them your strengths because these will contribute to the overall success of the team. A hiring manager will put more value on what you can bring to the team in terms of teamwork and camaraderie.

Show Your Willingness to Learn

The learning process should not stop once you work. Learning is constant. If you do not show that you are willing to learn new things, your intern supervisor will not recommend a job offer for you. Employers want people who are not only good at what they do but are also curious learners. They want people who are always seeking new things and ideas.

How can you show your willingness to learn? You can attend seminars and workshops. You have to ask a lot of questions every day. This isn’t only to show off to your supervisors but also for you to understand a lot more about the field you are joining.

You will gain a lot of experience in college and university. But that’s nothing to what you would gain once you become an intern. There, you will get a full understanding of the working environment in the industry you want to enter. But more than that, doors of opportunities will also open up to you. Grab that chance by putting yourself out there.