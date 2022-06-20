Spread the love

Motor vehicle accidents are a common occurrence on roadways across the United States. In fact, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there are more than 6 million car accidents every year. Of these, more than 2 million results in injuries, and over 35,000 lead to fatalities.

Despite the everyday occurrences of car accidents, truck accidents are still rare. In fact, according to the NHTSA, there are only about 500,000 truck accidents every year. Of these, about 5,000 lead to fatalities.

While the number of truck accidents is relatively low compared to car accidents, they tend to be much more severe. Trucks are much larger and heavier than passenger vehicles. When a truck and a passenger vehicle get involved in an accident, the occupants of the passenger vehicle are at a much higher risk of suffering severe or fatal injuries.

If you got involved in a truck accident, it is essential to know your next steps. Below is a list of tips on what to do.

Seek Medical Attention Immediately

If you are involved in a truck accident, it is essential to seek medical attention immediately, even if you do not think you are injured. Some injuries, such as whiplash, may not be immediately apparent.

In addition, it is vital to see a doctor as soon as possible after a truck accident because some injuries, such as concussions, can worsen over time if not treated properly.

However, you might receive severe injuries such as bone fractures, internal bleeding, or head injuries that require emergency medical attention. If you have any of these symptoms, it is essential to call 911 right away.

Get the Truck Driver’s Contact and Insurance Information

Once you have sought medical attention, you should get the contact and insurance information from the truck driver. It is also a good idea to take pictures of the accident scene and get the contact information of any witnesses.

The information you collect from the truck driver will be essential when filing an insurance claim or personal injury lawsuit.

Some of the essential information you should get from the truck driver includes:

The truck driver’s name, address, phone number, and email address

The name of the trucking company the driver works for

The trucking company’s contact information

The truck’s insurance information

Avoid Giving Statement to Trucking Company or Their Insurance Provider

After you have gathered the essential information from the truck driver, you mustn’t give a statement to the trucking company or their insurance provider. It is best to speak to an attorney before giving any comments, as anything you say can be used against you.

An experienced lawyer will know how to deal with the insurance company and protect your interests.

Hire an Experienced Truck Accident Attorney

After seeking medical attention and gathering the essential information from the truck driver, you should hire an experienced truck accident attorney.

A truck accident lawyer will know how to deal with the insurance company and protect your rights. They will also help you get the compensation you deserve for your injuries. It might be unfair to go up against a commercially licensed driver, a trucking company, their insurance provider, and their legal team. You will need someone by your side.

Get Proper Documentation

If you want to receive compensation for your injuries, you will need to have proper documentation. This includes medical records, bills, and receipts. It is essential to keep track of all the costs associated with the accident, including lost wages, property damage, and medical expenses.

Your truck accident attorney will also need copies of any police reports or witness statements. Those documents will be essential in building your case.

File an Insurance Claim or Personal Injury Lawsuit

If you were involved in a truck accident, you might be able to file an insurance claim or personal injury lawsuit to receive compensation for your injuries. The bonus you are entitled to will depend on the severity of your injuries, the extent of the property damage, and whether you lost any wages.

Filing an insurance claim can be complicated, and it is best to have an experienced attorney by your side. If the insurance company denies your claim or offers you a low settlement, you might need to file a personal injury lawsuit.

A personal injury lawsuit can be a lengthy and complicated process. An experienced truck accident lawyer will know what to do with it.

Conclusion

If you or a loved one get involved in a truck accident, it is essential to seek medical attention and contact an experienced attorney. It will be a harrowing experience, but with the right help, you can get through it.