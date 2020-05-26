Data is an essential part of business operations nowadays. Companies collect personal information, credit card details, and more to better serve their customers. The problem is that the data is can be very vulnerable if a business does not take the right precautions. Data loss can be a major problem for a company, so you should take steps to add a layer of protection on the data that your company keeps.

Always Train Your Employees

The biggest reason for data loss is employee mistakes. Whether they mistakenly delete a file or leave a security vulnerability open, it can cost your business money. To avoid these mistakes, you should give your people proper training. A single afternoon of security training can go a long way to reduce vulnerabilities in your company’s data scheme. Don’t think that you and top management are exempt either. The entire workforce has to go under proper data protection training to ensure that everyone knows what they are doing.

Implement Improved Data Security Plans

One of the major risks that your data faces is theft. Protecting your data from hackers can be difficult since they are getting more skilled every day. For increased protection, you should improve your current security into something more robust. A good example of this would be to use zero-trust security services.

This means that all businesses should not trust any point of contact, whether they are inside or outside the company. For example, an employee might receive an e-mail that has a link that supposedly comes from a fellow employee. Under Zero Trust rules, the employee must confirm separately that the e-mail is actually from the employee. This approach can be a bit clumsy and slow but the trade-off can be improved data protection.

Have Backups Ready

Losing data can be bad, especially when you need it to operate. Don’t assume that you will never lose access to data since there are various circumstances when it might happen. For example, a fire in the office can devastate your servers. That could mean years of data lost and productivity diving down to zero. To avoid such problems, you should consider having backups on separate servers and even outside of the office. With the cloud, this can be much easier nowadays. With a backup ready, you can restore work in a few hours if necessary.

Invest in Security Software

Data is stored on software and that is also where it can be most vulnerable. For better protection, you can invest in various security software solutions out there. A simple firewall can already block many of the malicious intrusions your company faces from the internet. Additional security can help manage and protect your data.

Some of them can scan your system to identify potential weaknesses and recommend actions to increase security. With a few hundred dollars in security software, you can protect thousands of dollars in important data, which is a good thing in the long run.

Losing data can be devastating for a business. The loss of information can severely affect your business operations. But it can be worse if the loss was caused by a data breach. Being liable for the data loss can result in your company paying stiff penalties, so you should protect yourself and your business.