When you listen to music or play it, it does something inside of you. Something intangible wells up and you start becoming a better person because of it. Music has an intrinsic value that one can’t measure. That is why it is an integral part of life, whether you are just listening to it or playing it.

The following are reasons it is good for you to learn how to play an instrument.

Good for Overall Well-Being

Many studies have shown the benefits of music, such as better cognitive function and learning abilities that improve performance in school or work. Playing an instrument strengthens the brain and keeps it sharp. The creativity needed to learn and play a musical instrument stimulates brain cells all the way until old age.

Both listening and playing music allows you to relax and find a quiet space to go to whenever you feel stressed. The relaxing sounds provide you with a refuge despite a frenetic lifestyle.

Improves Motor Skills

Music isn’t just about cultivating creativity and your artistic side, but it also improves your motor skills. Playing the drums, piano, violin or other instruments forces you to become ambidextrous. This develops coordination, hand and feet movements and other related skills.

Better coordination and improved timing can help you in sports and dance, and routine chores and daily tasks.

Develop Social Skills

When you learn an instrument within a group setting, you will interact and coordinate with your instructor and other students. You’ll have to communicate with them, find a rhythm if you will have a recital and learn a specific role that will affect the group.

You’ll have to learn how to achieve a common goal, which is an important life skill that carries over to other aspects of life.

Learn to Become Patient and Disciplined

Children and even adults need discipline and patience to achieve their objectives. When you learn how to play an instrument, you’ll have to be patient to memorize the notes or pick up the sounds that create music and harmony.

Holding an instrument properly and how to move your fingers and hands are also part of the process. Delayed gratification is important throughout all of this. One has to persevere weeks, months or years to become good at playing the guitar, piano, violin or others.

It’s not also just about what you do during lessons, but also practice time when no one else is looking. The attention and concentration needed help you become a better person that can focus on a goal.

Improve Self-Esteem

Music lessons provide children with an avenue to take criticisms that improve their craft. All sorts of feedback can build self-esteem in a person. Group classes show that no one is perfect and there is always room to get better.

Once you’ve honed your skills and go on a recital, you’ll have more confidence knowing that you were able to do your best.

These are only some of the reasons to get music lessons. Try different instruments to identify which one you’d like to play as a pastime or maybe even a career.