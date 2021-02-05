The pandemic might have slowed down the global economy, but it hasn’t slowed down the spirit of volunteerism. Despite the danger posed by the virus, thousands raised their hands to help.

But people are asking why anyone would risk their lives to help others. Volunteering is a selfless act of offering your skills and time to help others. People might think volunteering has no benefits, but this is where they are wrong. Volunteering offers numerous unseen benefits to the volunteer.

Here are some of those benefits.

Connection with Others

Being a volunteer allows you to meet new people and create a bond with fellow volunteers and the people you help. This is particularly true when your acts of service make a positive impact on the community you’re helping. You can even make a huge difference through simple tasks of helping the people in the community.

It also allows you to connect with other people and organizations with whom you share a goal. Some of your co-volunteers even come from other countries. The act of volunteering also allows you to strengthen any existing relationship with other people or organizations. It strengthens your bond while expanding your support network in case you will need help in the future.

Volunteering is also good for people who feel they lack social skills. It allows them to enhance their social skills since they’ll meet different people in the projects. Some people are outgoing, while others are introverted. The situation allows them to practice their social skills since they’ll work with people with similar interests. It also develops their confidence in working with other people.

Promotes Career Advancement

When you volunteer, you will gain experience in different areas that you might be interested in joining in the future. It also allows you to develop skills that are not typically taught in school or even the workplace. These skills include problem-solving, communication, and teamwork. These skills will help you in your career in the future.

Since being a volunteer exposes you to different personalities, your career options also include working and helping other people. This can include customer service, employment mediation, and social work.

Volunteer experience also allows you to stand out among applicants for a job you’re applying for. Being a volunteer says a lot about your character, determination, and passion. It also shows that you can take on tasks that might not be appealing to other people. It also shows your willingness to help other people without expecting anything in return.

Additionally, being a volunteer also shows that you’re teachable, especially if you volunteered for organizations not related to your profession or training. Volunteering experience also shows that your world is not limited to the four walls of the office. This shows how well-rounded you are and can be appealing to companies looking for people who can provide value.

Supports Better Health

While volunteering these days can be tricky with the pandemic yet to end, you can minimize the risk by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the act of volunteering itself offers a lot of physical and mental health benefits.

Research has shown that people who volunteer have a lower mortality rate than people who don’t volunteer. This is likely to the exercise they get when people volunteer. For instance, volunteers end up walking a lot, which reduces the risk of developing high blood pressure. Older volunteers also found that it’s easier for them to perform everyday tasks due to their exercise when they volunteer.

Volunteers also have a sense of fulfillment after they’re able to help somebody in need. It helps fight off stress and anxiety that many people feel in their everyday lives. Regular contact with other people also allows volunteers to fight off depression. Their network also serves as their support system in case they feel anxious about anything.

Promotes a Sense of Fulfillment

Volunteering also allows people to explore their interests. Volunteer work can be quite fulfilling, especially if the volunteers know they were able to make a difference in someone else’s life. It also gives them a wider purpose in life rather than simply using their talents and skills to make a living.

The social connections a volunteer makes also add to the happy feelings the volunteer has. Additionally, the knowledge of living a purposeful life never fails to bring a smile to anyone’s face. With this, volunteers feel more motivated that they bring back to their personal and professional lives.

Volunteering is not only beneficial to the recipients of volunteer work, but it also offers benefits to the volunteers themselves.