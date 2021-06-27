All of us have been affected by music in one way or another. There are times when we can’t even explain it. That is one of the many wonders of music. It creates an unseen yet significant connection that impacts our lives more than we notice.

While on the subject of unseen connection, we want to shine a spotlight on how music affects a child’s development. This article will let you know what musical instruments you can introduce to your children and how music can benefit them.

Musical Instruments for Your Child to Learn

We all had dreams of becoming music icons when we were kids. While some of us may not have achieved that, maybe that’s because it’s our child who will reach it. If you want your child’s musical journey to begin today, below are some instruments they can try.

Guitar

A guitar is probably the most popular musical instrument that a child can learn. It’s relatively cheap, and there are lots of tutorials, songs, and other resources available for your child to access. Another advantage of learning the guitar aside from understanding the basics of music is that the manual dexterity that develops through playing it will also be essential in learning other musical instruments.

Piano

Learning the piano can be intimidating because of the sheer size of the instrument, especially when contrasted with a child’s hand. However, all it takes is encouragement and the right attitude for a child to learn it. Enrolling them in music classes for piano will also guarantee that your child learns the fundamentals of music.

Ukulele

If you’re looking for something wherein your child would probably not feel intimidated, you can let them start with a ukulele. It almost looks like a toy because of its small size, which is perfect for kids, and it only has four strings, making it easier to learn than a guitar.

Drums

If your kid is having trouble dealing with his/her emotions, the drums can be a great outlet for it. Instead of learning notes, your kid will learn rhythm, which is an essential part of any type of music, and it will also provide your kid with lots of other benefits. Besides, it’s probably the most fun musical instrument to play.

Benefits of Music for Children

While a traditional school will teach your child lots of information about the world, there are some things that you just can’t get from the book. By letting children experience music, they can develop some of the best values that improve their character.

Creativity

Perhaps the most prominent advantage of learning music is how your child develops his/her creativity. Musicians are some of the most creative people in the world and letting your child learn a musical instrument will tap into this reservoir of creative spirit, which is essential in growing up.

Discipline

Another important benefit of learning an instrument is how music teaches children the value of discipline. When your child begins to love music, he/she will eventually learn that patience, effort, and time are all necessary to be better at playing an instrument. This instinctively guides them to practice and pursue the goals they have set for themselves.

Social Skills

One of the biggest challenges a child will face while growing up is the development of social skills. Since they’ve been with their immediate family for most of their early childhood, it may be harder for them to relate to other people once they start schooling. However, encouraging them to learn a musical instrument will help them adapt to these changes. By working with a team and developing the different leadership skills learned through playing an instrument, your child will improve his/her social skills.

Expression

Perhaps the best outlet for children to express themselves is through art. As a kid, they don’t often have the words yet to explain how they feel. Music functions as a substitute for this. In addition to this, the development of their social skills also helps children improve their expression of themselves.

Confidence

Learning how to play an instrument can also develop your child’s confidence. When they learn that they can learn a skill or two independently, it provides them with a morale boost and casts the doubts they have about themselves. If you notice that your child is quite conscious or insecure about himself/herself, learning an instrument may help.

Music is an essential part of our lives, and the same goes for our younger generation. It can positively influence them and help them learn the most valuable lessons in life that they will need as they grow up.