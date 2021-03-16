Technology has always played a major role in the way business is done. From the invention of the railway and the typewriter hundreds of years ago to modern server farms and data centers that allow for the storage of infinite amounts of information, success in the corporate world goes hand in hand with technological development.

A clear example of this is the modern marketing of products and services. Instead of the advertising agencies of yesteryear, today’s biggest corporations have integrated affordable, efficient online mass marketing campaigns to target a specific range of customers in a specific area. With the use of social media platforms, optimized copywriting, and analytics, firms can now effectively reach prospective clients in all corners of the world at a fraction of the price.

But it is not only about business. Another key area where technology has had a substantial effect is government. It includes safety, infrastructure, medical services and health, and education.

Safety: Adequate Defense Systems

Former President John F. Kennedy once said, “It is an unfortunate fact that we can secure peace only by preparing for war.” Of course, when he proclaimed it, the United States and Russia were in the midst of the Cold War and Russian and American tactical missiles in specific locations were targeting the cities of Moscow and Washington.

Yet, his words still ring true today. The nations with the most advanced military systems in air, land, and sea hold a significant edge over their less-developed counterparts.

This serves a dual purpose. On the one hand, it protects countries from foreign strikes. On the other, and perhaps most importantly, it prevents these strikes from even taking place, as there is a real fear of retaliation.

Infrastructure: Smarter Cities

In simple terms, a smart city is a city that uses modern technology to handle its most pressing needs. One example is public transportation systems like buses, metros, and subways. Others include roads, highways, and bridges interconnecting different areas of the municipality and environmental policies that guarantee sustainability.

For instance, in the emirate of Dubai, close to 90 percent of all government services are now digitalized and accessible to residents via the DubaiNow app. In the Danish capital of Copenhagen, the Copenhagen Solutions Lab managed to put in place a system that monitors traffic, air quality, waste management, and energy use and compares its operations in real-time.

Health: Technology and Public Policy

Unless you have been living in the bottom of the ocean or under a rock for the last year or so, you are aware of the covid-19 global pandemic and its ravaging effects on the entire world. To say that health is now a more important aspect of government policy than ever before is the biggest understatement of all time.

But how is this influenced by technology? There are several ways to look at it. First, technological development in the medical field allows pharmaceutical companies to work together with government agencies for the safe, efficient, mass distribution of a covid-19 vaccine. Second, technology aids governments in putting in place sustainable measures for isolation and a decrease in the risk of infection while maintaining cities running and people working.

Education: A Streamlined Process

No matter what happens, education cannot stop. Children, teenagers, and university students must continue with their studies to have successful careers and lives. It is not only beneficial to them but also societal development as a whole.

Today, this has been a bigger challenge than anybody could have anticipated. As with most recent things, the main reason is covid-19. Schools have been shut down for long periods, and millions of kids have been left stranded at home with nothing to do.

Luckily, technology, along with private companies and government incentives for educational institutions, have provided a viable solution to this problem. With presentation and video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Google Meet, children can now continue their studies in a safe, interactive environment ideal for learning and educational development.

As we have seen, technology continues to play a vital role in all areas of government. Some of the most important ones are military advancements for defense and national security, smarter city infrastructure and public services, public health policy during covid-19, e-learning, and other interactive education methods. There are also others such as communications at a local and international level, food provision and delivery services, and even entertainment.

Even in the middle of a global health crisis, we should be thankful as technology has given us the necessary tools to maintain at least a semblance of normality and tackle most challenges that we continue to face.