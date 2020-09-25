People often wonder the most significant trait of a person, and their choices usually fall between technical skills, strength, and intelligence. However, these answers miss the mark entirely because the quality that allows a person to surpass any challenge is none other than — creativity.

A major issue that most families go through is that parents fail to realize the significance of creativity in a child’s growth and development. As a result, these children never get the full opportunity to explore their creativity and cannot practice creative thinking at a young age. What’s worse is that these experiences continue even later in life, and where creativity matters, they’ll find themselves struggling more often.

Why Is Creativity Important to Learn at a Young Age?

Creativity acts as a foundation. It becomes the starting point for all other talents and skills to develop, allowing children to explore and branch out to all the different things they want to try. And when this is denied at a young age, it severely hinders the child’s development in all other aspects.

Creativity Is Essential In Problem-Solving. For example, we understand that problems are inevitable in life. Whether introduced to them in school or having difficulty understanding something, creativity encourages children to think critically about how they can solve it. However, if they weren’t taught to be creative, they will have a higher tendency to give up before they even try.

So, as responsible parents, we must take it upon ourselves to encourage creativity in our children. And to help you, here are some methods you can try and experiment with:

#1 Engage in Fun And Stimulating Activities

One of the simplest ways to raise a creative child is by engaging in fun and stimulating activities. So, instead of having them locked up inside at home doing nothing or mindlessly staring at their phones, take the initiative to do something exciting for a change. Not only will your kids enjoy it, but you’ll also get to spend quality time with them.

Dabble in the Arts: When we think of creativity, our minds automatically default to the world of arts and crafts, and for a good reason too. It’s not so much about the output, but rather the process of creating and self-expression is what encourages your child to engage in the creative process. So, even if you’re no Picasso, you should consider doing some arts & crafts with your children.

Explore Outdoors: If you’re more of the outdoorsy type, an excellent method of inspiring creativity is going on an outdoor adventure. From learning about the different trees, plants, and flowers to discovering beautiful sights, nature is best at nurturing creative minds. Plus, you’ll never find a dull moment when you’re out in the great outdoors exploring.

Dance to the Music: While we can’t call ourselves professional dancers (unless you are one), dancing to the music is a great activity that inspires creativity. The rhythm teaches them how to express their imaginations through dancing and is also a great way of utilizing their never-ending energy. Plus, you might even discover a hidden talent!

Play Games: Lastly, we can’t forget the games. From pillow forts to board games, there are a wide variety of choices that help engage your child’s creative thinking. You can also consider playing some console games with them, but make sure they don’t get too addicted.

#2 Put Them in a Creative Environment

We can’t deny the importance of interaction in the creative process, and sometimes there’s a limit to what parents can offer and teach their children. So, in cases like these, you should also consider putting them in a creative environment like a reliable daycare to meet other children their age. Plus, they’ll be under the supervision and guidance of a teacher professionally trained to inspire creativity.

Understanding Team Effort. We all know that two brains working together are always better than one working on its own. And when your child gets the opportunity to meet other kids, he’ll be given a chance to socialize and share their ideas. So, when they face a problem together, everyone can cooperate in finding a solution.

#3 Reinforce Creative Thinking and Their Passions

Finally, always keep in mind that you want to reinforce creative thinking and encourage your child to pursue their passions. Doing activities that encourage creativity is good, but reaffirming their actions will go a long way to fostering their creative side.

Don’t Pressure Them: When reinforcing creativity, don’t force it on them because that will cause unnecessary pressure. The creative process needs to happen at its own pace, and you’ll want it to happen naturally. Unneeded stress will only harm a child’s development.

Motivate With Rewards: When your child does something creative, make sure to motivate them with rewards to get feedback. In doing so, they’ll start to understand what they did right and practice engaging in the creative process again until it becomes a habit. Just remember not to overdo it with the rewards. The last thing you’ll want is spoiling them.

An Exciting Future

Overall, creativity plays a significant role in a child’s growth and development, and starting now will help reinforce the creative thinking process in the long run. So, try these methods yourself and see which work best for your children. Soon enough, you’ll start to notice their creative side shine more brightly, which is sure to help them in the future.