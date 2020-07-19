When you’re faced with challenges in your life, you can often count on family members to help you out. They can give you advice that will assist in solving problems. However, there are times when crises occur, whether they are from within the family or without. What do you do when the family is threatened by a significant traumatic event that is beyond its control? Following these suggestions can help you all survive and overcome it.

Seek Professional Help When Necessary

Keep in mind that no one is alone in trying times that affect whole communities. On this note, there are individuals, as well as support groups and programs that are available to aid you with your concerns. For example, you may consult with a mental health professional regarding your psychological well-being. There are also financial programs in case you are suffering money-wise. Even family lawyers can help when you believe that you need to take legal action such as filing for divorce or making a case against abuse.

Adopt Healthy Coping Mechanisms

Any kind of crisis results in stress, and it can lead you to cope in unhealthy ways. Examples of these are depending on alcohol and resorting to physical violence. Avoid those and adopt healthier methods instead, such as engaging in creative hobbies and playing games. Encouraging a habit of thankfulness despite problems can mould your mindsets. Doing exercises and eating healthy food as a family can also help boost everyone’s mood, making the stress that comes your way more manageable.

Build a Support Network

It is a time when you and your family members should be working together and helping each other cope with the situation. It helps to open your lines of communication even more and become more aware of each other’s state of mind. Reaching out to neighbours and friends and supporting each other through encouraging talk and acts of kindness can make your collective experience a lot more bearable. By helping others, you can help yourselves as well.

Focus on Elements You Can Control

There’s a lingering feeling of helplessness when you’re in a crisis, whether in the family or outside. However, you all have to realise that some matters may be out of your control. Trying to change or even deny those can and will drain you of your energy. What you should all focus on, instead, is what you have a certain degree of control over. Examples of these elements are your emotional reactions, as well as concrete measures that you can take to prevent further damage to your family.

We may not be able to prevent crises from happening, but we can certainly do something about its effects on our families and us. Like all other challenges that we may face, it will soon pass. And when that happens, you’ll be able to find an opportunity to rebuild. While you’re still experiencing it, however, the best thing that you can do is to hang on and stay together. What is a family for, if not for support in these kinds of times?