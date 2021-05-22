There have been minimal dine-in restaurant transactions since the start of the pandemic. People have been opting for contactless delivery options to minimize the possibility of spreading the COVID-19 virus. This change in consumer behavior has pushed the restaurant industry to adapt to the current market to stay afloat amid this crisis.

Since the changes in the market for restaurants, the demand for ghost kitchens has increased. Ghost kitchens minimize the potential spread of the virus by eliminating the dine-in feature of restaurants. These ghost kitchens have helped restaurants stay afloat and recover from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every business needs equipment and the tools of the trade to get started. Ghost kitchens need the necessary foodservice equipment and tools to provide quality service to their customers. Lakeside manufacturing services provide portable foodservice equipment that could help in your ghost kitchen endeavor.

Restaurant Industry Innovations 2021

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant industry has made adjustments to its setup in the “old normal.” The foodservice industry will always remain, but the form and transactions to get the products may change.

Restaurants, even fine-dining restaurants, have shifted their operations from dine-in meals to drive-through options. This system allows people the choice to use their car as an additional protective barrier against contact with other people, potentially preventing the further spread of the virus.

Apart from the physical setup of restaurants, the products of food services have also shifted. Some restaurants have shifted from their highly acclaimed cuisine to meals that are more akin to comfort food.

These are some innovations that have pushed the restaurant industry forward during this global pandemic. Restaurants and food services should keep in mind the trends of the industry to help them survive the crisis. Food services are essential in any situation, so a mere shift in the delivery of goods might be all you need to push your food business forward.

The Rise of Ghost Kitchens

While there have been many innovations in the restaurant industry, one particular trend stands out during this crisis in the foodservice business. This trend refers to the rise of ghost kitchens.

Ghost kitchens are restaurants that do not serve to face customers but are merely delivery-based food services. These virtual kitchens allow restaurants to operate without a dine-in option that also lowers the operational costs of the foodservice business.

Like in any other food venture, running a ghost kitchen has its pros and cons. If you are currently a restaurant owner or an entrepreneur looking for a pandemic business idea, here are the pros and cons of setting up a ghost kitchen.

While ghost kitchens have been shaping the way of restaurants towards pandemic success, some cons come with setting one up. One con is how the cost of third-party delivery services can stack up and become expensive. Restaurants might have to pay between 20 and 40 percent of the business’ revenue.

Having a ghost kitchen might be a dream-crushing option for aspiring restaurateurs as ghost kitchens limit the connection with customers. It is difficult to build a community of food lovers with only a ghost kitchen with no customers to entertain or engage with.

Another con is how meals from ghost kitchens should be prepared for delivery, meaning that food presentation is thrown out the window. No garnishes can be placed perfectly before serving it to the customer, so the restaurant owner must settle with what can be done.

While there are cons to ghost kitchens, there are also pros to this pandemic innovation.

The setup of ghost kitchens allows for greater flexibility in terms of menu offerings. Eliminating overhead costs allows restaurants to set aside more resources to explore product innovation that will benefit the customers.

Ghost kitchens are also cost-effective as opposed to brick-and-mortar restaurants in the sense that the costs of maintaining and setting up a restaurant are eliminated.

Apart from this, another pro of setting up a ghost kitchen is how it meets customer expectations in terms of safety. Customers nowadays look for ways to stay safe from the virus, so delivery-based food service will allow these customers to relax and trust the service.

Establishing ghost kitchens is a great innovation for the pandemic. Restaurant owners and aspiring entrepreneurs need to weigh their options before setting up a ghost kitchen of their own. While there are pros to setting up a ghost kitchen, there are also cons that may prevent you from succeeding in this business.

Food services during the pandemic will always be essential. What is important nowadays is how business owners can communicate their brand voice effectively to customers who require their services.